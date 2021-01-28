Tata Power Solar receives LoA for 95 MW solar PV project worth Rs 460 cr

-
Tata Power Solar, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Tata Power, has received a Letter of Award (LoA) to build 95 MW of ground mounted Solar PV project for GSECL.
The order value of the project is approximately Rs 460 crore ($63 Million). The Commercial operation date for this project is set for April 2022.
With this addition, the order pipeline of Tata Power Solar Systems (TPSSL) stands at approximately 4.2 GWp with an approximate value of INR 12500 crore, thereby cementing its position as India's leading Solar EPC player for seventh year in a row among utility scale.
