India's forex reserves improves by US$ 0.94 billion in the week ended 22 February

Forex reserves rises to US$ 399.22 billion as on 22 February 2019India's foreign exchange reserves moved up by US$ 0.94 billion to US$ 399.22 billion in the week ended 22 February 2019. The foreign exchange reserves had stood at US$ 398.27 a week ago. Within the foreign exchange reserves, the foreign currency assets rose to US$ 372.00 billion in the week ended 22 February 2019 from US$ 371.07 billion a week ago.
The gold assets were steady at US$ 22.76 billion, while SDRs were also flat at US$ 1.46 billion in the week ended 22 February 2019.
India's foreign exchange reserves have dipped by US$ 25.33 billion over March 2018 and US$ 21.37 billion over a year ago level, mainly driven by the decline in foreign currency assets.
