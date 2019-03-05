At the direction of Donald Trump, US Trade announced yesterday that the intends to terminate India's designation as beneficiary developing countries under the (GSP) program because they no longer comply with the statutory eligibility criteria.

India's termination from follows its failure to provide the with assurances that it will provide equitable and reasonable access to its markets in numerous sectors. Turkey's termination from follows a finding that it is sufficiently economically developed and should no longer benefit from preferential market access to the market. By statute, these changes may not take effect until at least 60 days after the notifications to and the governments of and Turkey, and will be enacted by a Presidential Proclamation.

Under the United States program, certain products can enter the United States duty-free if beneficiary developing countries meet the eligibility criteria established by GSP criteria include, among others, respecting arbitral awards in favor of United States citizens or corporations, combating child labor, respecting internationally recognized worker rights, providing adequate and effective intellectual property protection, and providing the United States with equitable and reasonable market access. Countries can also be graduated from the GSP program depending on factors related to economic development.

The United States launched an eligibility review of India's compliance with the GSP market access criterion in April 2018. has implemented a wide array of trade barriers that create serious negative effects on United States commerce. Despite intensive engagement, has failed to take the necessary steps to meet the GSP criterion.

