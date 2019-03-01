Govt awards 23 contract areas under DSF-II

145 bids were received in 24 Contract Areas

The (ECS) and Group of Ministers has approved the award of 23 contract areas to Highest Ranked Bidders as part of the Discovered Small Field (DSF) Bid Round - II. The bid submission process under DSF Bid Round - II was successfully completed on 30 January 2019. The bidding under DSF bid Round-II started on 9 August 2018, and 25 contract areas were on offer covering 59 discovered and gas fields, spread over 3000 Sq. Kms with prospective resource base of over 190 MMT (O+OEG).

Under DSF Bid Round-II, a total of 145 bids were received in 24 Contract Areas. As many as 40 companies (Individually or as member of the bidding consortium) have participated in the bid round. 6 foreign companies also participated in the bidding round. This bid round saw more than anticipated participation from new entrants from and foreign countries like USA, UK, Australia, and UAE.

The bids ( and hardcopies) were opened on 30 January 2019 at DGH's Noida office in the presence of the bidders. The evaluation of the bids was undertaken in a time bound manner and the commercial bids (second envelopes) were opened on 14th February 2019. Subsequently through detailed process of evaluation, 14 Companies (singly or in Consortium) have been shortlisted for award in 23 Contract Areas. Out of there 14 Companies, eight are new entrants in the E&P Sector. Evaluation of the Contract Area CB/ONDSF/Sanganpur/2018 has been kept in abeyance as the matter is sub-judice.

Government endeavors to execute these contracts at the earliest so that the awardee can commence production to expedite the monetization of the hydrocarbon production from these fields.

The production from areas offered in DSF-I is likely to start as per contract timelines from 2019-20 onwards and now DSF-II areas follow, as a continuum, to add up to the domestic production and increasing the numbers of & in the country.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)