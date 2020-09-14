Setco Automotive reports consolidated net loss of Rs 29.16 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 71.35% to Rs 41.04 croreNet Loss of Setco Automotive reported to Rs 29.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.34 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 71.35% to Rs 41.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 143.23 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales41.04143.23 -71 OPM %-24.0015.78 -PBDT-22.5610.74 PL PBT-30.692.77 PL NP-29.16-0.34 -8476
