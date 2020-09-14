Golkunda Diamonds & Jewellery reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.25 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 75.28% to Rs 8.95 crore

Net loss of Golkunda Diamonds & Jewellery reported to Rs 0.25 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 0.30 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 75.28% to Rs 8.95 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 36.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.8.9536.202.352.35-0.140.51-0.250.41-0.250.30

