Golkunda Diamonds & Jewellery reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.25 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 75.28% to Rs 8.95 crore

Net loss of Golkunda Diamonds & Jewellery reported to Rs 0.25 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 0.30 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 75.28% to Rs 8.95 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 36.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales8.9536.20 -75 OPM %2.352.35 -PBDT-0.140.51 PL PBT-0.250.41 PL NP-0.250.30 PL

First Published: Mon, September 14 2020. 08:18 IST

