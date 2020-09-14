Crane Infrastructure standalone net profit rises 66.67% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 23.81% to Rs 0.26 crore

Net profit of Crane Infrastructure rose 66.67% to Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 23.81% to Rs 0.26 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.21 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.0.260.2180.7761.900.220.140.190.110.150.09

