Crane Infrastructure standalone net profit rises 66.67% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 23.81% to Rs 0.26 croreNet profit of Crane Infrastructure rose 66.67% to Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 23.81% to Rs 0.26 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.21 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales0.260.21 24 OPM %80.7761.90 -PBDT0.220.14 57 PBT0.190.11 73 NP0.150.09 67
