SGX Nifty indicates a strong start

SGX Nifty:

Trading of Nifty 50 index futures on the Singapore stock exchange indicates that the Nifty could rise 98 points at the opening bell.

Global markets:

Overseas, Asian stocks are trading higher on Monday, with investors monitoring stocks related to embattled developer China Evergrande Group.

US stocks closed mixed Friday as the market fell back under pressure amid concerns relating to China, COVID-19 and U.S. politics.

Eyes will also be on U.S. fiscal policy with the House of Representatives due to vote on a $1 trillion infrastructure bill this week, while a September 30 deadline on funding federal agencies could force the second partial government shutdown in three years.

Elsewhere, early projections on Sunday pointed to a knife-edge result in Germany federal elections as the country looks for a successor to Angela Merkel, who is preparing to leave office after 16 years in power.

Domestic markets:

Back home, the domestic equity benchmarks ended with modest gains on Friday. The S&P BSE Sensex, added 163.11 points or 0.27% to 60,048.47. The Nifty 50 index gained 30.25 points or 0.17% to 17,853.20.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth Rs 442.49 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs), were net sellers to the tune of Rs 515.85 crore in the Indian equity market on 24 September, provisional data showed.

