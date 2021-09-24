Quick Wrap: Nifty Metal Index registers a drop of 2.10%

Nifty Metal index closed down 2.10% at 5498.2 today. The index has added 0.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Tata Steel Ltd fell 3.53%, Jindal Steel & Power Ltd slipped 3.23% and National Aluminium Company Ltd shed 2.80%.

The Nifty Metal index has increased 160.00% over last one year compared to the 65.22% spike in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty PSU Bank index has slid 1.83% and Nifty Realty index increased 1.50% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 witnessed a rise of 0.17% to close at 17853.2 while the SENSEX witnessed a rise of 0.27% to close at 60048.47 today.

