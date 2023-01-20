SGX Nifty indicates higher opening

SGX Nifty:

Trading of Nifty 50 index futures on the Singapore stock exchange indicates that the Nifty could rise 23 points at the opening bell.

Global markets:

Overseas, Asian stocks are trading mostly higher on Friday as investors digested Japan's inflation data. The nationwide core consumer price index rose 4% in December on an annualized basis, the fastest pace since 1981. The reading climbed from the inflation print of 3.7% seen in November.

The People's Bank of China left the loan prime rates for 1-year and 5-year unchanged, widely in line with expectations. The 1-year LPR stayed at 3.65% while the 5-year LPR remained at 4.3%, both unchanged since August, 2022.

US stocks fell Thursday as investors grew increasingly concerned the Federal Reserve will keep raising rates despite signs of slowing inflation.

Boston Federal Reserve President Susan Collins said Thursday that she thinks the central bank can enact smaller interest rate hikes after a series of aggressive moves last year. Collins said she is reasonably optimistic that there is a pathway to reducing inflation without a significant economic downturn.

Domestic markets:

Back home, domestic benchmark indices corrected on Thursday, after gaining for two straight sessions. The barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex declined 187.31 points or 0.31% to 60,858.43. The Nifty 50 index lost 57.50 points or 0.32% to 18,107.85.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth Rs 399.98 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs), were net sellers to the tune of Rs 128.96 crore in the Indian equity market on 19 January, provisional data showed.

