Neil Industries standalone net profit declines 41.18% in the September 2018 quarter
Business Standard

Shah Foods standalone net profit rises 200.00% in the September 2018 quarter

Sales rise 17.80% to Rs 1.39 crore

Net profit of Shah Foods rose 200.00% to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. Sales rose 17.80% to Rs 1.39 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 1.18 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2018Sep. 2017% Var.Sales1.391.18 18 OPM %5.762.54 -PBDT0.090.05 80 PBT0.050.02 150 NP0.030.01 200

First Published: Sat, November 03 2018. 08:15 IST

