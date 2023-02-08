JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

3M India PAT soars 87% to Rs 125 cr in Q3 FY23
Business Standard

Shaily Engineering Plastics standalone net profit declines 51.83% in the December 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 9.49% to Rs 134.21 crore

Net profit of Shaily Engineering Plastics declined 51.83% to Rs 4.47 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 9.28 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 9.49% to Rs 134.21 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 148.28 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales134.21148.28 -9 OPM %13.3814.09 -PBDT13.3919.33 -31 PBT5.4912.10 -55 NP4.479.28 -52

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Wed, February 08 2023. 16:43 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU