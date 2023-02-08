Shaily Engineering Plastics standalone net profit declines 51.83% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 9.49% to Rs 134.21 crore

Net profit of Shaily Engineering Plastics declined 51.83% to Rs 4.47 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 9.28 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 9.49% to Rs 134.21 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 148.28 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.134.21148.2813.3814.0913.3919.335.4912.104.479.28

