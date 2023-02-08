ABC India standalone net profit declines 71.70% in the December 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
ABC Gas (International) reports standalone net profit of Rs 2.86 crore in the September 2022 quarter
ABC India standalone net profit rises 14.49% in the September 2022 quarter
ABC Gas (International) reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.04 crore in the June 2022 quarter
Aar Shyam (India) Investment Company standalone net profit declines 80.77% in the December 2022 quarter
Plastiblends India standalone net profit declines 67.11% in the December 2022 quarter
-
Sales rise 14.77% to Rs 34.81 croreNet profit of ABC India declined 71.70% to Rs 0.60 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2.12 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 14.77% to Rs 34.81 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 30.33 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales34.8130.33 15 OPM %3.274.71 -PBDT0.711.16 -39 PBT0.400.90 -56 NP0.602.12 -72
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU