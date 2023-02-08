JUST IN
3M India PAT soars 87% to Rs 125 cr in Q3 FY23
Business Standard

ABC India standalone net profit declines 71.70% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 14.77% to Rs 34.81 crore

Net profit of ABC India declined 71.70% to Rs 0.60 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2.12 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 14.77% to Rs 34.81 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 30.33 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales34.8130.33 15 OPM %3.274.71 -PBDT0.711.16 -39 PBT0.400.90 -56 NP0.602.12 -72

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Wed, February 08 2023. 16:43 IST

