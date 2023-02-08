ABC India standalone net profit declines 71.70% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 14.77% to Rs 34.81 crore

Net profit of ABC India declined 71.70% to Rs 0.60 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2.12 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 14.77% to Rs 34.81 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 30.33 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.34.8130.333.274.710.711.160.400.900.602.12

