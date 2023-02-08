Suryavanshi Spinning Mills standalone net profit declines 96.47% in the December 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales decline 22.97% to Rs 11.84 croreNet profit of Suryavanshi Spinning Mills declined 96.47% to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.85 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 22.97% to Rs 11.84 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 15.37 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales11.8415.37 -23 OPM %-6.768.65 -PBDT-0.991.28 PL PBT-1.330.85 PL NP0.030.85 -96
