Suryavanshi Spinning Mills standalone net profit declines 96.47% in the December 2022 quarter

Net profit of Suryavanshi Spinning Mills declined 96.47% to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.85 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 22.97% to Rs 11.84 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 15.37 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.11.8415.37-6.768.65-0.991.28-1.330.850.030.85

