Shakti Pumps spurts on securing order from Uganda

-
ALSO READ
NTPC unit declares COD of 50 MW solar power project in Kerala
Petroleum Minister Stresses Need To Develop Reliable And Compatible Energy Infrastructure In The Country
IEX adds two new contracts for green market
Deep Energy Resources fixes record date for scheme of arrangement
India's Primary Energy Consumption Seen Almost doubling Over Next Two Decades Says IEA
-
Shakti Pumps (India) rallies 4.36% to Rs 554.20 after the company said it bagged a $35.30 million order from the Government of Uganda for supplying solar powered water pumping systems.
The company has secured a contract from Government of Uganda represented by Ministry of Water and Environment for supplying solar-powered water pumping systems at a contract price of $3,53,00,000.
On a consolidated basis, Shakti Pumps (India) reported a net profit of Rs 26.53 crore in Q3 FY21 as compared with a net loss of Rs 8.70 crore in Q3 FY20. Net sales surged 239.50% to Rs 316.66 crore in the third quarter from Rs 93.28 crore in the same period last year.
Shakti Pumps (India) is a manufacturer and exporter of stainless-steel water pumps, motors and solar pumps.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU