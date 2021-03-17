Blue Star launches affordable mass market split ACs

The ACs are available in various cooling capacities ranging from 0.80TR to 2TR.

The company has rolled out a series of split ACs at affordable prices, which are of the same high quality, reliability, and durability, that all products from Blue Star promise.

The new range comprises 3-star, 4 -star, and 5-star inverter split air conditioners that are available at attractive prices starting from Rs 25,990 for a 0.80 TR 3-star inverter split AC. With this launch, Blue Star now offers products across various price points to cater to emerging and varied needs of the customers.

Apart from the 'mass premium' series of air conditioners, Blue Star had also recently launched a range of innovative ACs comprising ACs with in -built air purifiers that improve the indoor air quality; ACs with 30% more cooling than the rated cooling capacity; ACs with next-generation smart wi-fi and voice command technology; and inverter ACs with hot & cool inverter technology; amongst others.

Blue Star has also launched a range of future-ready 3-star inverter split ACs that will meet the 3-star BEE rating of 2022.

Speaking to the Press at a conference held at Mumbai, B Thiagarajan, managing director, Blue Star, said, We have strategically repositioned ourselves as a 'Masstige' brand with the launch of our new range of split ACs, to cater to the mass market and expand our market reach. 'Affordability' while retaining Blue Star's 'Premium Build Quality' is the criterion which we have focused upon for this season's launch. This move is well aligned to our last year's aim of shifting orbit and accelerating growth by garnering a mass appeal cutting across geographies and demographics."

Shares of Blue Star declined 2.04% to Rs 878 on BSE. Blue Star is an air-conditioning and commercial refrigeration company. The company conducts various activities, such as electrical, plumbing and fire-fighting services. Its segments include electro-mechanical projects and packaged air conditioning systems, and unitary products.

Currently, Blue Star has 200 exclusive brand stores in the country, and work is in progress to increase it to 250 stores by the end of FY22. The products are also available on various e-commerce portals. The Company has a strong installation and service franchise network to support retailers.

The company's consolidated net profit soared 82% to Rs 35.86 crore on 9.1% fall in net sales to Rs 1,123.89 crore in Q3 FY21 over Q3 FY20.

