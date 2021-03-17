Capital Goods stocks edge higher

Capital Goods stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Capital Goods index increasing 90.13 points or 0.41% at 22006.04 at 09:48 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Capital Goods index, Finolex Cables Ltd (up 2.15%), GMR Infrastructure Ltd (up 1.31%),Larsen & Toubro Ltd (up 1.29%),V-Guard Industries Ltd (up 1.11%),Grindwell Norton Ltd (up 0.88%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Bharat Forge Ltd (up 0.6%), and Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd (up 0.33%).

On the other hand, Lakshmi Machine Works Ltd (down 4.31%), Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (down 2.54%), and Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (down 1.95%) turned lower.

At 09:48 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 26.49 or 0.05% at 50390.45.

The Nifty 50 index was up 3.45 points or 0.02% at 14913.9.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 13.45 points or 0.06% at 21175.95.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 16.8 points or 0.24% at 6936.71.

On BSE,1094 shares were trading in green, 1025 were trading in red and 99 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)