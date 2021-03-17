Information Technology stocks rise

Information Technology stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE IT Sector index increasing 252.58 points or 0.95% at 26978.07 at 09:48 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE IT Sector index, Datamatics Global Services Ltd (up 6.9%), Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd (up 4.65%),TVS Electronics Ltd (up 4.08%),Brightcom Group Ltd (up 3.59%),Firstsource Solutions Ltd (up 3.36%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Intellect Design Arena Ltd (up 2.92%), Sasken Technologies Ltd (up 2.32%), Nucleus Software Exports Ltd (up 2.3%), Hinduja Global Solutions Ltd (up 2.18%), and Tata Elxsi Ltd (up 1.69%).

On the other hand, Majesco Ltd (down 4.94%), NIIT Ltd (down 3.87%), and HCL Infosystems Ltd (down 3.59%) turned lower.

At 09:48 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 26.49 or 0.05% at 50390.45.

The Nifty 50 index was up 3.45 points or 0.02% at 14913.9.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 13.45 points or 0.06% at 21175.95.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 16.8 points or 0.24% at 6936.71.

On BSE,1094 shares were trading in green, 1025 were trading in red and 99 were unchanged.

