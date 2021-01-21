Bajaj Auto rallies after Q3 PAT spurts 30% to Rs 1,716 cr

Bajaj Auto rose 2.13% to Rs 3,714.10 after consolidated net profit jumped 29.77% to Rs 1,716.26 crore on 16.62% surge in total revenue from operations to Rs 8,909.88 crore in Q3 December 2020 over Q3 December 2019.

Consolidated profit before tax (PBT) soared 26.59% to Rs 2,192.76 crore in Q3 December 2020 as against Rs 1,732.12 crore in Q3 December 2019. Total tax expense for the quarter surged 16.31% to Rs 476.50 crore as against Rs 409.68 crore in Q3 December 2019. The Q3 result was declared during trading hours today, 21 January 2021.

On a standalone basis, profit after tax rose 23% to 1,556 crore and turnover jumped 16% to Rs 9,279 crore in Q3 FY21 over Q3 FY20. EBITDA soared 25% to Rs 1,764 crore in Q3 FY21 as against Rs 1,406 in Q3 FY20. EBITDA margin improved to 19.8% in Q3 FY21 from 18.4% in Q3 FY20.

Q3 FY21 has been a record quarter for the company. It reported highest ever turnover which for the first time ever exceeded Rs 9,000 crore, highest ever profit after tax to over Rs 1,500 crore and an expansion in operating EBITDA margin to 19.8% driven by higher operating leverage and better product mix.

As on 31 December 2020, surplus cash and cash equivalents stood at Rs 16,891 crore as against Rs 16,240 crore as on 30 September 2020 and Rs 14,322 crore as on 31 March 2020.

Total two-wheeler volumes jumped 16% to 11.93 lakh units in Q3 FY21 as against 10.27 lakh units in Q3 FY20. Commercial vehicles volumes tumbled 36% to 1.12 lakh units in Q3 FY21 over 1.75 lakh units in Q3 FY20. Total sales grew 9% to 13.06 lakh units in Q3 FY21 from 12.02 lakh units in Q3 FY20.

On 22 December 2020, a MoU was signed between the Government of Maharashtra and Bajaj Auto, to set up a new manufacturing facility at Chakan, Maharashtra for the manufacture of high-end motorcycles and electric vehicles, at proposed investment of Rs 650 crore. This new facility is expected to commence production in the year 2023.

Bajaj Auto is the world's third largest manufacturer of motorcycles and the largest manufacturer of three wheelers. It has its manufacturing facilities located at Chakan near Pune, Waluj near Aurangabad, and at Pantnagar in Uttarakhand.

