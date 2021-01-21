Tata Elxsi Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Tata Metaliks Ltd, Indian Bank, Bank of Maharashtra and Tata Steel Ltd Partly Paid Up are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 21 January 2021.

Tata Elxsi Ltd crashed 5.87% to Rs 2624.8 at 14:48 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.17 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.1 lakh shares in the past one month.

Tata Metaliks Ltd lost 5.54% to Rs 775. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 40312 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 57995 shares in the past one month.

Indian Bank tumbled 5.47% to Rs 90.7. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.74 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.53 lakh shares in the past one month.

Bank of Maharashtra shed 5.41% to Rs 15.2. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 10.33 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7.54 lakh shares in the past one month.

Tata Steel Ltd Partly Paid Up corrected 5.38% to Rs 240.05. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.19 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.23 lakh shares in the past one month.

