Shalvis Specialities receives environmental clearance to set up agrochemicals plant

India Pesticides announced that its wholly owned subsidiary - Shalvis Specialities has received environmental clearance from Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (Impact Assessment Division) of Government of India for setting up Manufacturing Plant of "Agrochemicals & Intermediates, API Ingredients & Intermediates and Fine Chemicals Manufacturing Unit at Plot No.

TM-1, UPSIDC Industrial Area, Sumerpur, District Hamirpur, Uttar Pradesh-210502.

