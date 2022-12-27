JUST IN
Aditya Birla Capital announces change in Chief Risk Officer

With effect from 01 April 2023

Aditya Birla Capital announced the Sanchita Mustauphy, as the Chief Risk Officer (CRO) of the company.

This appointment comes in the wake of current Chief Compliance and Risk Officer, A. Dhananjaya's superannuation due on 31 March 2023. Ms. Mustauphy will be joining the Company on 29 December 2022 and will work closely with Dhananjaya till his superannuation.

Sanchita Mustauphy will then take over as the Chief Risk Officer of the Company with effect from 1 April 2023 for a fixed tenure of 5 years.

First Published: Tue, December 27 2022. 19:27 IST

