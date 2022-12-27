Lemon Tree Hotels signs new hotel in Dehradun, Uttarakhand

The property, which shall be franchised by Lemon Tree Hotels Limited, is expected to open in December 2023.
This property will feature 32 well-appointed rooms, meeting rooms and public areas. The Jolly Grant Airport is 30 kms from the property on Sahastradhara Road, while the Dehradun Railway Station is 6 kms away.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU