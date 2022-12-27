Lemon Tree Hotels signs new hotel in Dehradun, Uttarakhand

Lemon Tree Hotels announced its latest signing of a franchised hotel - Keys Lite by Lemon Tree Hotels, Dehradun, Uttarakhand.

The property, which shall be franchised by Lemon Tree Hotels Limited, is expected to open in December 2023.

This property will feature 32 well-appointed rooms, meeting rooms and public areas. The Jolly Grant Airport is 30 kms from the property on Sahastradhara Road, while the Dehradun Railway Station is 6 kms away.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)