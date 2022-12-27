JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Aditya Birla Capital announces change in Chief Risk Officer

Jubilant Pharmova receives credit ratings from India Ratings and Research
Business Standard

Lemon Tree Hotels signs new hotel in Dehradun, Uttarakhand

Capital Market 

Lemon Tree Hotels announced its latest signing of a franchised hotel - Keys Lite by Lemon Tree Hotels, Dehradun, Uttarakhand.

The property, which shall be franchised by Lemon Tree Hotels Limited, is expected to open in December 2023.

This property will feature 32 well-appointed rooms, meeting rooms and public areas. The Jolly Grant Airport is 30 kms from the property on Sahastradhara Road, while the Dehradun Railway Station is 6 kms away.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Tue, December 27 2022. 19:32 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU