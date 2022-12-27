Board of SEPC considers its Tanzania project activities

-
-
At meeting held on 27 December 2022The Board of SEPC at its meeting held on 27 December 2022 has taken note of the first order, post implementation of Resolution plan received from Larsen & Toubro (construction division) for part implementation of its contract for Rehabilitation & improvement of Water Supply System for Zanzibar water Authority, Tanzania for a value of USD 5.6 million. The project is being funded by the EXIM Bank of India. The Company is also pursuing with Larsen & Toubro (Construction division) for further orders and the board had approved opening of a Branch Office in Tanzania to take care of the project activities
