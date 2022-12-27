Jubilant Pharmova receives credit ratings from India Ratings and Research

Jubilant Pharmova announced that India Ratings and Research has assigned Long-term issuer rating of 'IND AA+' Rating for Jubilant Pharmova.

The instrument-wise ratings are given below:

Fund-based working capital limits (Rs 100 crore) - IND AA+/Stable/ IND A1+

Non-fund-based working capital limits (Rs 150 crore) - IND A1+

Proposed commercial paper programme (Rs 100 crore) - IND A1+

