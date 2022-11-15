JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

SMS Lifesciences India consolidated net profit declines 73.17% in the September 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Shankar Lal Rampal Dye-Chem standalone net profit rises 29.71% in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 58.35% to Rs 74.74 crore

Net profit of Shankar Lal Rampal Dye-Chem rose 29.71% to Rs 5.37 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 4.14 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 58.35% to Rs 74.74 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 47.20 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales74.7447.20 58 OPM %9.5713.54 -PBDT7.196.07 18 PBT7.186.00 20 NP5.374.14 30

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Tue, November 15 2022. 08:22 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU