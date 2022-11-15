Shankar Lal Rampal Dye-Chem standalone net profit rises 29.71% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 58.35% to Rs 74.74 crore

Net profit of Shankar Lal Rampal Dye-Chem rose 29.71% to Rs 5.37 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 4.14 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 58.35% to Rs 74.74 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 47.20 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.

