Shankar Lal Rampal Dye-Chem standalone net profit rises 29.71% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 58.35% to Rs 74.74 croreNet profit of Shankar Lal Rampal Dye-Chem rose 29.71% to Rs 5.37 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 4.14 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 58.35% to Rs 74.74 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 47.20 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales74.7447.20 58 OPM %9.5713.54 -PBDT7.196.07 18 PBT7.186.00 20 NP5.374.14 30
