Shankara Building Products reports consolidated net loss of Rs 25.30 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 45.87% to Rs 346.07 croreNet loss of Shankara Building Products reported to Rs 25.30 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 6.77 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 45.87% to Rs 346.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 639.29 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales346.07639.29 -46 OPM %-2.984.64 -PBDT-18.7418.86 PL PBT-25.4610.32 PL NP-25.306.77 PL
