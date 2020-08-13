JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Alufluoride standalone net profit declines 47.66% in the June 2020 quarter
Business Standard

GAIL (India) standalone net profit declines 80.16% in the June 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 33.99% to Rs 12086.90 crore

Net profit of GAIL (India) declined 80.16% to Rs 255.51 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1287.53 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 33.99% to Rs 12086.90 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 18310.60 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales12086.9018310.60 -34 OPM %5.1512.34 -PBDT814.482386.23 -66 PBT356.191980.52 -82 NP255.511287.53 -80

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, August 13 2020. 14:19 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU