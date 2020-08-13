GAIL (India) standalone net profit declines 80.16% in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 33.99% to Rs 12086.90 croreNet profit of GAIL (India) declined 80.16% to Rs 255.51 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1287.53 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 33.99% to Rs 12086.90 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 18310.60 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales12086.9018310.60 -34 OPM %5.1512.34 -PBDT814.482386.23 -66 PBT356.191980.52 -82 NP255.511287.53 -80
