Kaveri Seed Company consolidated net profit rises 28.62% in the June 2020 quarter

Net profit of Kaveri Seed Company rose 28.62% to Rs 295.29 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 229.58 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 14.64% to Rs 719.48 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 627.58 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.719.48627.5839.8837.62310.31240.13304.86233.89295.29229.58

