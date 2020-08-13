Kaveri Seed Company consolidated net profit rises 28.62% in the June 2020 quarter

JUST IN
Net profit of Kaveri Seed Company rose 28.62% to Rs 295.29 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 229.58 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 14.64% to Rs 719.48 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 627.58 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales719.48627.58 15 OPM %39.8837.62 -PBDT310.31240.13 29 PBT304.86233.89 30 NP295.29229.58 29

First Published: Thu, August 13 2020. 14:19 IST

