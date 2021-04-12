Sharda Motor Industries discontinues operations at Surajpur, Uttar Pradesh

Sharda Motor Industries announced that the entire business operations carried out at a unit of the company located at Plot No. 558-559 Surajpur Bye Pass Industrial Area, Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh for manufacturing and supply of canopy(ies) as original equipment manufacturers i.e. for Maruti Suzuki and Mahindra & Mahindra has been discontinued due to the following reasons:

1.

Maruti Suzuki business for model 'Gypsy' was discontinued due to demerger of seating business of the company.

2. Production and supply facility for Mahindra & Mahindra business are being shifted to Nasik - unit located in state of Maharashtra.

