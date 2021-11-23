Schaeffler India signs MoU with Govt. of Tamil Nadu

To invest over Rs 300 cr in next 3-4 year to set up greenfield manufacturing facility in HosurSchaeffler India today signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Guidance, the nodal agency for the Government of Tamil Nadu (GoTN) for investment promotion and facilitation, to extend its production footprint in the state.
Under the agreement, Schaeffler India will invest over Rs 300 crore in next four years to set-up a new greenfield manufacturing facility in Hosur, Tamil Nadu for manufacturing of transmission components and systems for Automotive and Tractor segments. The proposal will engender tangible economic and social benefits to state while generating direct employment for more than 300 individuals.
Further, according to MoU, GoTN will facilitate and help Schaeffler India to get the necessary infrastructural & regulatory support on best-effort basis including the Single Window facilitation as per Tamil Nadu Business Facilitation Act 2018.
