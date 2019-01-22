Shares extend early losses

Key equity indices extended losses and hit fresh intraday low in morning trade. At 10:30 IST, the barometer index, the BSE Sensex, was down 143.37 points or 0.39% at 36,435.59. The index was down 44.30 points or 0.40% at 10,917.55.

Key indices opened lower and extended losses as the session progressed. Negative cues from other Asian markets spoiled investors sentiment.

Among secondary barometers, the BSE Mid-Cap index was down 0.47%. The BSE Small-Cap index was down 0.42%.

The market breadth, indicating the overall health of the market, was weak. On BSE, 659 shares rose and 1211 shares fell. A total of 91 shares were unchanged.

Industries jumped 5.03%. The company issued clarifications over alleged corporate governance lapses against the company that led to a selloff in its shares. Sun Pharma's distribution related to domestic formulations business will be transitioned from Aditya Medisales, the current distributor, to a wholly owned subsidiary of This change will be made effective by Q1FY2020, post receipt of all requisite regulatory approvals. Further, has initiated steps to induct S R B C & CO LLP, its statutory auditors, as auditors of subsidiaries that are currently audited by Valia & Timbadia. The company confirmed affirmatively that neither any loans nor guarantees have been given to Suraksha Realty. would like to dispel all falsehoods being spread about its financial dealings.

As at 31st March 2018, Sun Pharma's consolidated balance sheet, reflected a liability towards obligation of supplies to Global Trading (Atlas) amounting to Rs 2,238 crore. This liability was in respect of assuming the damages on account of Protonix patent litigation settlement entered by Sun Pharma which was disclosed in Sun Pharma's Annual Report FY2014. In September 2014, (Gujarat) was impacted by USFDA cGMP issues which were finally resolved in June 2018, after nearly 4 years. These cGMP non compliances resulted in supply constraints thereby, Sun Pharma was not able to adhere to the agreed supply schedule with

Sun Pharma, in FY2018, has funded Atlas towards non-fulfilment of its supply obligations till the time such obligations are fulfilled as per the agreement. The said funding was included in Loans & Advances schedule of Sun Pharma's FY2018 consolidated balance sheet. The parties to the supply contract have now agreed in principle, that Atlas will assign its rights and obligations arising from this contract, to a wholly owned subsidiary of Sun Pharma. This assignment will ensure that the Loans & Advances given to Atlas will be settled. On conclusion of this transaction, in the consolidated balance sheet, this loan and the obligation will cease to exist as it gets squared up. This transaction is expected to be concluded in FY2019. The clarification was issued before trading hours today, 22 January 2019.

was up 0.80% after net profit rose 24.71% to Rs 243.26 crore on 7.61% rise in total income to Rs 532.94 crore in Q3 December 2018 over Q3 December 2017. The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 21 January 2019.

HDFC Asset Management Company's total AUM was Rs 3291 billion as of 31 December 2018 compared to Rs 2933 billion as on 31 December 2017, a growth of 12% with 14.4% market share in total AUM of the mutual fund industry.

Overseas, Asian shares traded lower on Tuesday amid concerns about the global outlook, after the (IMF) slashed its world economic forecast on Monday. US market was closed on Monday in honor of Day.

IMF revised down its estimates for global growth on Monday, warning that the expansion seen in recent years is losing momentum. The Fund now projects a 3.5% growth rate worldwide for 2019 and 3.6% for 2020. These are 0.2 and 0.1 percentage points below its last forecasts in October -- making it the second downturn revision in three months.

IMF said India's is poised to pick up this year. IMF's World Economic Outlook Update, released yesterday by its in Davos, projected that India will grow at 7.5% this year and 7.7% in 2020, an impressive over one percentage point ahead of China's estimated growth of 6.2% in these two years.

The IMF attributed the pick up to and a slower pace of monetary tightening. IMF said India would remain one of the fastest growing major economies of the world.

