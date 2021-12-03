Shares may open lower on mixed Asian cues

SGX Nifty:

Trading of Nifty 50 index futures on the Singapore stock exchange indicates that the Nifty could decline 45 points at the opening bell, tracking mixed Asian cues.

Global markets:

Overseas, Asian shares were mixed in Friday, as investors continue to monitor the situation surrounding the omicron Covid variant.

In Japan, the final au Jibun Bank Japan Services Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) rose to a seasonally adjusted 53.0 from the prior month's 50.7 and a 52.1 flash reading.

In US, futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average shed about 107 points. The November jobs report is set for release Friday.

The three major US stock indices rebounded in Thursday's session. The Dow gained 617 points. The S&P 500 rose 1.4% and the Nasdaq Composite gained 0.8%.

On the data front, initial jobless claims climbed by 28,000 to 222,000 for the week ended 27 November, the Labor Department reported Thursday.

Domestic markets:

Domestic equity benchmarks surged on Thursday. All the sectoral indices on the NSE ended in the green with IT, metal and financial stocks rising the most. The S&P BSE Sensex, surged 776.5 points or 1.35% at 58,461.49. The Nifty 50 index jumped 234.75 points or 1.37% at 17,401.65.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 909.71 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs), were net buyers to the tune of Rs 1372.65 crore in the Indian equity market on 2 December, provisional data showed.

