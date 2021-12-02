Quick Wrap: Nifty IT Index records a surge of 2.06%, NIFTY climbs 1.37%

Nifty IT index ended up 2.06% at 36157.85 today. The index has added 3.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Mindtree Ltd jumped 3.22%, Mphasis Ltd rose 3.17% and L&T Technology Services Ltd added 3.08%.

The Nifty IT index has increased 62.00% over last one year compared to the 32.70% spike in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty PSE index increased 1.73% and Nifty Energy index gained 1.65% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 increased 1.37% to close at 17401.65 while the SENSEX witnessed a rise of 1.35% to close at 58461.29 today.

