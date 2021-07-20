Nifty July futures trade at discount

Asian Paints, Bajaj Finance and ACC top traded stock contracts.

The Nifty July 2021 were at 15,630, a discount of 2.1 points compared with Nifty's spot closing of 15,632.10.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's & options (F&O) segment was Rs 57.05 lakh crore compared with Rs 44.36 lakh crore in the previous session.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index slumped 120.3 points or 0.76% to 15,632.10.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, jumped 4.14% to 13.205.

Asian Paints, Bajaj Finance and ACC were the top traded stock futures contracts in F&O segment for July expiry.

The July F&O contracts will expire on 29 July 2021.

