Nifty June futures trade at premium

NSE VIX rises 1.69% to 15 mark

The Nifty June 2021 were at 15,753.10, a premium of 15.35 points compared with Nifty's spot closing of 15,737.75.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's & options (F&O) segment was Rs 59.40 lakh crore compared with Rs 33.89 lakh crore in the previous session.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index jumped 102.40 points or 0.65% to 15,737.75.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, rose 1.69% to 15.0025.

Bajaj Finance, Reliance Industries and Indiabulls Housing Finance were the top traded stock contracts in F&O segment for June expiry.

The June F&O contracts will expire on 24 June 2021.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)