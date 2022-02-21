Shares of Ion Exchange (India) to list on NSE

-
-
Effective 22 February 2022Ion Exchange (India) has received approval from National Stock Exchange (NSE) for listing of its 1,46,66,659 equity shares on the main board of NSE.
Accordingly, the equity shares of the Company will be traded on NSE from the trading hours of 22 February 2022 and the designated symbol shall be "IONEXCHANG" .
