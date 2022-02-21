TCS launches advanced research hub in Sydney

-
-
Tata Consultancy Services has launched the TCS Sydney Digital Garage, Powered by TCS Pace, an innovation and digital collaboration center bringing the company's global capabilities to the Australian market. The Digital Garage is the first such center in AsiaPacific, expanding TCS' roster of TCS Pace facilitiesspread across New York, Pittsburg, Amsterdam, and Tokyo.
The advanced research hub is designed to holistically look at innovation, helping businesses establish their competitive differentiation, increase speed to market, and navigate their growth and transformation journeys.
It provides companies with a structured framework that helps them ideate better, work on creative solutions faster, and focus their efforts on real, purpose-driven business needs.
