Tata Power to explore opportunities in offshore wind with RWE

RWE and Tata Power have agreed on a partnership to explore the potential for a joint development of offshore wind projects in India.

A corresponding Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) has been signed between Tata Power Renewable Energy Limited, a 100 percent subsidiary of Tata Power, which is one of India's largest integrated power companies, and RWE Renewables GmbH, one of the world's leaders in offshore wind.

