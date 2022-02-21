BOB Financial and IRCTC launch co-branded Rupay Contactless Credit Card

-
-
BOB Financial Solutions (BFSL), a wholly owned subsidiary of Bank of Baroda (BoB) and Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) have come together to launch the IRCTC BoB RuPay Contactless Credit Card. The card is specially curated to offer maximum savings to frequent railway travellers.
Users of this card will also get multiple benefits for shopping across other categories ranging from groceries to fuel. Cardholders can also use this card to transact at international merchants and ATMs through the JCB network.
