Board of Sterling & Wilson Solar appoints COO- Solar International Projects

At meeting held on 12 August 2020The Board of Sterling & Wilson Solar at its meeting held on 12 August 2020 has approved the appointment of Chandra Kishore Thakur, Chief Operating Officer - Solar International Projects as the Manager of the Company, w.e.f. 01 September 2020 for a period of three years, in place of Kannan K., subject to approval of the shareholders in the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company.
