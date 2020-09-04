IFB Industries Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Aditya Birla Capital Ltd, Jamna Auto Industries Ltd, IFCI Ltd and Force Motors Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 04 September 2020.

IFB Industries Ltd soared 14.93% to Rs 555.5 at 11:53 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 53974 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 18599 shares in the past one month.

Aditya Birla Capital Ltd surged 8.44% to Rs 77.05. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 9.68 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.68 lakh shares in the past one month.

Jamna Auto Industries Ltd spiked 8.37% to Rs 48.55. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 3.31 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.2 lakh shares in the past one month.

IFCI Ltd jumped 7.20% to Rs 7.3. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 12.95 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7.6 lakh shares in the past one month.

Force Motors Ltd spurt 6.05% to Rs 1151.1. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 13784 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11350 shares in the past one month.

