Volumes jump at SpiceJet Ltd counter

JM Financial Ltd, K E C International Ltd, IFCI Ltd, Aditya Birla Capital Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 04 September 2020.

SpiceJet Ltd saw volume of 8.93 lakh shares by 10:53 IST on BSE, a 2.35 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3.79 lakh shares. The stock increased 4.48% to Rs.54.85. Volumes stood at 3.34 lakh shares in the last session.

JM Financial Ltd witnessed volume of 1.51 lakh shares by 10:53 IST on BSE, a 2.28 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 66001 shares. The stock increased 2.14% to Rs.83.55. Volumes stood at 53984 shares in the last session.

K E C International Ltd notched up volume of 36188 shares by 10:53 IST on BSE, a 2.28 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 15883 shares. The stock slipped 1.51% to Rs.320.00. Volumes stood at 6039 shares in the last session.

IFCI Ltd registered volume of 8.63 lakh shares by 10:53 IST on BSE, a 2.09 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 4.13 lakh shares. The stock rose 6.46% to Rs.7.25. Volumes stood at 1.27 lakh shares in the last session.

Aditya Birla Capital Ltd saw volume of 6.65 lakh shares by 10:53 IST on BSE, a 2.05 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3.24 lakh shares. The stock increased 3.80% to Rs.73.75. Volumes stood at 8.99 lakh shares in the last session.

