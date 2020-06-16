Shilpa Medicare firms up after good Q4 numbers

JUST IN
Government Of India Announces Sale Of Four Dated Securities For Rs 30,000 Crore
Shilpa Medicare rose 1.44% to Rs 572 after consolidated net profit jumped 48% to Rs 34.02 crore on 10.3% rise in net sales to Rs 219.99 crore in Q4 March 2020 over Q4 March 2019.

Consolidated PBT rose jumped 45.5% to Rs 41.57 crore in Q4 March 2020 from Rs 28.58 crore in Q4 March 2019. Current tax expense rose 28.5% to Rs 11.22 crore during the period under review.

The result was announced after market hours on Monday, 15 June 2020. The stock has risen 6% in three trading days.

Shilpa Medicare is engaged in the business of manufacturing of bulk drugs or active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) and intermediates, and wind power generation.

