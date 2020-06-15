Vimta Labs Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

JTEKT India Ltd, Xelpmoc Design and Tech Ltd, Arihant Foundations & Housing Ltd and IOL Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 15 June 2020.

Vimta Labs Ltd crashed 10.97% to Rs 83.15 at 14:38 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 25132 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10148 shares in the past one month.

JTEKT India Ltd tumbled 9.94% to Rs 67.95. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.83 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 54389 shares in the past one month.

Xelpmoc Design and Tech Ltd lost 9.35% to Rs 62.05. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 688 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1863 shares in the past one month.

Arihant Foundations & Housing Ltd slipped 8.91% to Rs 13.08. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 299 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 316 shares in the past one month.

IOL Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd corrected 8.81% to Rs 373.5. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.43 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.11 lakh shares in the past one month.

