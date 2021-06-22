Industrials shares rise

Industrials stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Industrials index rising 75.34 points or 1.62% at 4725.99 at 09:49 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Industrials index, Dredging Corporation of India Ltd (up 13.11%), Kesoram Industries Ltd (up 6.29%),NBCC (India) Ltd (up 5.69%),Welspun Corp Ltd (up 5.24%),Adani Green Energy Ltd (up 5%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Ramky Infrastructure Ltd (up 4.98%), Simplex Infrastructures Ltd (up 4.96%), Hindustan Construction Company Ltd (up 4.95%), Allcargo Logistics Ltd (up 4.92%), and Jindal Stainless (Hisar) Ltd (up 4.83%).

On the other hand, Jaiprakash Associates Ltd (down 3.12%), GMR Infrastructure Ltd (down 1.46%), and Apollo Pipes Ltd (down 0.99%) moved lower.

At 09:49 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 425.2 or 0.81% at 52999.66.

The Nifty 50 index was up 130.7 points or 0.83% at 15877.2.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 337.69 points or 1.36% at 25191.94.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 67.8 points or 0.88% at 7797.2.

On BSE,2114 shares were trading in green, 510 were trading in red and 85 were unchanged.

