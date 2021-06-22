Oil and Gas shares gain

Oil and Gas stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Oil&Gas index rising 285.57 points or 1.67% at 17350.74 at 09:49 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Oil&Gas index, Adani Total Gas Ltd (up 5%), Gujarat Gas Ltd (up 2.68%),Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd (up 2.4%),Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (up 2%),GAIL (India) Ltd (up 1.48%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 0.78%), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 0.74%), Reliance Industries Ltd (up 0.69%), Indraprastha Gas Ltd (up 0.62%), and Petronet LNG Ltd (up 0.33%).

At 09:49 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 425.2 or 0.81% at 52999.66.

The Nifty 50 index was up 130.7 points or 0.83% at 15877.2.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 337.69 points or 1.36% at 25191.94.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 67.8 points or 0.88% at 7797.2.

On BSE,2114 shares were trading in green, 510 were trading in red and 85 were unchanged.

