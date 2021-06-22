PNB Housing gains after SAT allows shareholder meet on Carlyle deal

PNB Housing Finance (PNBHF) rose 2.93% to Rs 723 after the Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) on Monday allowed the company to go ahead with the shareholders' meeting on 22 June 2021.

However, results of the shareholders' voting will not be disclosed till further directions from the tribunal, the company said in an exchange filing made after market hours yesterday.

On 31 May 2021, the housing financier had informed about the scheduling an extra ordinary general meeting (EGM) to seek shareholder's nod for the proposed Rs 4,000 crore-investment by private equity firm Carlyle and others in PNBHF.

PNBHF had said that the key objective of raising capital is to augment capital adequacy, reduce gearing and accelerate growth with a focus on retail housing including self-employed and affordable housing loans such as the Unnati segment.

The company would raise Rs 3200 crore through preferential equity shares and Rs 800 crore through warrants. The issue price of equity shares and warrants is fixed at Rs 390 each.

Assuming full capital infusion (including warrants) and no other change to the 31 March 2021 financials, the capital adequacy ratio of the company as of 31 March 2021 would increase from 18.7% to over 28% and gearing as of 31 March 2021 will decline from 6.7x to less than 5x.

However, Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) restrained the company from going ahead with its proposed share sale to the Carlyle Group.

Sebi had directed PNBHF to carry out the valuation process as per the relevant legal provisions. The market regulator said the resolution regarding the deal, which was to be put for shareholders' vote on 22 June 2021, was "ultra-vires" of the company's articles of association (AoA).

In an exchange filing before market hours on 21 June 2021, PNB Housing said that it had filed an appeal before the Securities Appellate Tribunal against the letter issued by the Securities and Exchange Board of India.

PNBHF is a deposit-accepting housing finance company, with second largest deposits outstanding within housing finance companies. The company provides housing loans to individuals for purchase, construction, repair, and upgrade of houses.

On a consolidated basis, PNBHF reported a net profit of Rs 127 crore in Q4 FY21 compared with net loss of Rs 242 crore in Q4 FY20. Total income fell 6% to Rs 1,833.90 crore in Q4 FY21 over Q4 FY20.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)