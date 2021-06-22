Power stocks spike

Power stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Power index increasing 50.76 points or 1.79% at 2883.34 at 09:49 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Power index, Adani Transmission Ltd (up 5%), Adani Green Energy Ltd (up 5%),Adani Power Ltd (up 4.98%),ABB India Ltd (up 1.98%),K E C International Ltd (up 1.58%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Torrent Power Ltd (up 1.32%), Thermax Ltd (up 0.79%), NHPC Ltd (up 0.75%), Tata Power Company Ltd (up 0.57%), and Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (up 0.55%).

On the other hand, Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (down 0.15%), turned lower.

At 09:49 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 425.2 or 0.81% at 52999.66.

The Nifty 50 index was up 130.7 points or 0.83% at 15877.2.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 337.69 points or 1.36% at 25191.94.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 67.8 points or 0.88% at 7797.2.

On BSE,2114 shares were trading in green, 510 were trading in red and 85 were unchanged.

