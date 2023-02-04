JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Vandana Knitwear standalone net profit rises 50.00% in the December 2022 quarter

Taaza International reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.07 crore in the December 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Shipping Corporation of India consolidated net profit declines 10.27% in the December 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 4.81% to Rs 1500.06 crore

Net profit of Shipping Corporation of India declined 10.27% to Rs 279.54 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 311.54 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 4.81% to Rs 1500.06 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1431.26 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales1500.061431.26 5 OPM %31.1632.50 -PBDT490.61494.75 -1 PBT295.80335.86 -12 NP279.54311.54 -10

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Sat, February 04 2023. 07:37 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU