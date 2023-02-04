Shipping Corporation of India consolidated net profit declines 10.27% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 4.81% to Rs 1500.06 crore

Net profit of Shipping Corporation of India declined 10.27% to Rs 279.54 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 311.54 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 4.81% to Rs 1500.06 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1431.26 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.1500.061431.2631.1632.50490.61494.75295.80335.86279.54311.54

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)